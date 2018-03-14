LeBron James on 14th Triple-Double: 'I'm Like Fine Wine, I Get Better with Age'

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistMarch 14, 2018

PHOENIX, AZ - MARCH 13: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers looks on during the game against the Phoenix Suns on March 13, 2018 at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images)
Barry Gossage/Getty Images

Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James commented on his form Tuesday following his 14th triple-double of the season. 

After racking up 28 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists in a 129-107 road win over the Phoenix Suns, James said, per ESPN.com's Dave McMenamin, "You can just say I'm like fine wine, I get better with age. That's what it says."

The 33-year-old James is enjoying one of his best statistical season in recent memory and is a leading MVP candidate.

          

