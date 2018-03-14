LeBron James on 14th Triple-Double: 'I'm Like Fine Wine, I Get Better with Age'

Barry Gossage/Getty Images

Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James commented on his form Tuesday following his 14th triple-double of the season.

After racking up 28 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists in a 129-107 road win over the Phoenix Suns, James said, per ESPN.com's Dave McMenamin, "You can just say I'm like fine wine, I get better with age. That's what it says."

The 33-year-old James is enjoying one of his best statistical season in recent memory and is a leading MVP candidate.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.