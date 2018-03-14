Frank Gore to Visit Lions in Free Agency After Colts Parted Ways with RB

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Free-agent running back Frank Gore told ESPN's Josina Anderson he will visit the Detroit Lions on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old Gore spent the past three seasons with the Indianapolis Colts after a 10-year stint with the San Francisco 49ers.

As Indy's starting running back last season, Gore rushed for 961 yards and three touchdowns to go with 29 receptions for 245 yards and one score. That came on the heels of surpassing the 1,000-yard plateau in 2016 with 1,025 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

During his three seasons with the Colts, Gore averaged 984 yards and four touchdowns on the ground. He also averaged 261 carries, which spoke to his ability to be a workhorse despite his advanced age.

After having never averaged fewer than 4.1 yards per carry in a single season previously, however, Gore averaged 3.9 yards per carry or fewer in each of his three seasons with the Colts.

Detroit may be a good landing spot for him since he would have a defined role alongside Ameer Abdullah and Theo Riddick. With Abdullah doing most of the work between the 20-yard lines and Riddick serving primarily as a pass-catcher, Gore would make sense as a short-yardage and red-zone guy.

He has a nose for the end zone, and he could help take pressure off quarterback Matthew Stafford near the goal line.

He is also just 75 yards away from matching Curtis Martin for fourth on the NFL's all-time rushing yards list. It's a milestone he should reach early in the 2018 season should the Lions or another team give him an opportunity to continue his storied career.