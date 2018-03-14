Austin Seferian-Jenkins Rumors: Seahawks, Jets, Saints Among TE's Suitors

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

The New York Jets, Seattle Seahawks and New Orleans Saints have all reportedly expressed interest in signing tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins ahead of the official opening of free agency, according to Gregg Bell of the News Tribune.

Bell added that the Jets have made a "renewed effort" to re-sign Seferian-Jenkins, and he also reported that former Seahawks tight end Jimmy Graham's deal with the Green Bay Packers led to the Saints' interest in ASJ.

With regard to Seferian-Jenkins, Bell wrote the demand and price "may be rising."

Last season was a career year for Seferian-Jenkins, as he caught 50 passes for 357 yards and three touchdowns in 13 games for the Jets.

In 2016, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers waived him after two games, and the Jets snagged him.

The 25-year-old was originally a second-round draft pick by the Bucs in 2014 out of Washington, but he struggled to live up to that billing.

In his fourth season, Seferian-Jenkins became a trusted target for Jets quarterback Josh McCown and a vital part of New York's offense.

ASJ had three straight games with a touchdown in October, and over his first eight games of the season, he had four or more catches in six of them.

The Jets would be left with next to nothing at tight end if Seferian-Jenkins decides to sign elsewhere.

He would be a strong fit in Seattle since the Seahawks have already lost Graham to Green Bay, and backup tight end Luke Willson is a free agent as well.

New Orleans got little production out of the tight end spot with Coby Fleener injured last season, and Seferian-Jenkins would be a solid replacement if the Saints cut Fleener.

Seferian-Jenkins isn't an elite tight end, but he is a massive target (6'6", 262 lbs) who would help any team as a red-zone threat.