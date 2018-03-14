Austin Seferian-Jenkins Rumors: Seahawks, Jets, Saints Among TE's Suitors

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistMarch 14, 2018

Carolina Panthers cornerback James Bradberry (24) attempts to tackle New York Jets tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins (88) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

The New York Jets, Seattle Seahawks and New Orleans Saints have all reportedly expressed interest in signing tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins ahead of the official opening of free agency, according to Gregg Bell of the News Tribune.

Bell added that the Jets have made a "renewed effort" to re-sign Seferian-Jenkins, and he also reported that former Seahawks tight end Jimmy Graham's deal with the Green Bay Packers led to the Saints' interest in ASJ.

With regard to Seferian-Jenkins, Bell wrote the demand and price "may be rising."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

