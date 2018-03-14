Tottenham Apologise for 'Unacceptable' Sexist Question About Women in Survey

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur have apologised after a survey that included a sexist question about the "place of women in the home" was emailed to their supporters in the United States.

Supporters who received the survey were asked to what extent they agree or disagree with the statement, "A woman's place is in the home."

Per the Mirror's Darren Wells, a spokesperson said:

"The survey questions were compiled by a third party on behalf of the club.

"The inclusion of this question in a club survey was wholly unacceptable and a regrettable oversight. It has been immediately removed from the survey for any other fans now looking to fill this out.

"We sincerely apologise to anyone offended by by its initial inclusion."

Journalist Jeff Maysh and Rob Harris of the Associated Press shared a look at the question:

According to Wells, the third party responsible for the survey is believed to be market research group Kantar Media, and the type of question itself is thought to be fairly common in surveys conducted in the U.S.

Spurs blog Cartilage Free Captain was highly critical of the question's inclusion:

Major League Soccer editor Arielle Castillo and football journalist Dave Martinez also questioned the survey:

In the email that accompanied the questionnaire, Spurs stated their intention to "learn more about the specific requirements of our loyal fans" and that they were hoping to discover "what [fans] think about Spurs and football/sport in general."

The email was sent on Tuesday, just five days after the celebration of International Women's Day on March 8.