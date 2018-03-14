Sergio Busquets Feels Lionel Messi Will Never Quit Barcelona for Premier League

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Sergio Busquets doubts Lionel Messi will ever move to the Premier League, as he believes the forward has everything he needs in Barcelona.

According to Goal's Ben Spratt, he said:

"He is here and I think he feels at home here, with great players, a great project. He wins collective and individual prizes, he is in a spectacular city, he is doing well economically.

"To see him moving to another side, given all that, is very difficult. Getting out of here is difficult for most of us because we have everything.

"We know that the Premier League is spectacular, but it is difficult to change when you take all the negatives and positives from Barcelona. He is at home here and has been at Barca forever."

Messi has spent his entire career with Barcelona and won a great deal of silverware along the way, including eight La Liga titles, five Copa del Rey crowns and four UEFA Champions League trophies. He has also picked up five Ballons d'Or among a host of individual awards.

The Argentinian has been a dominant force in La Liga, both in terms of scoring goals and creating them:

Former Barcelona striker Gary Lineker and BBC Sport's John Bennett recently marvelled at Messi's incredible array of strengths:

Despite his virtually unrivalled accomplishments, even a cursory glance at social media would show there are some who believe Messi can only be considered for a place in the pantheon of football's greatest by replicating them elsewhere, as Cristiano Ronaldo did with Manchester United in the Premier League prior to joining Real Madrid.

The 30-year-old has nothing to prove, though.

His superiority in La Liga is made all the more impressive by the evident strength of the division, which has produced the winner of the Champions League on six occasions since 2009 and the winner of the UEFA Europa League five times since 2010.



He has also scored 18 times against Premier League sides in the Champions League, so were he to make a sensational move to England it's difficult to imagine him having trouble against the likes of West Bromwich Albion or Stoke City.

It doesn't seem likely to happen, however.

Manchester United and Manchester City are perhaps the only English sides who could afford him, and the latter would seem far more likely given their style of play under Messi's former mentor Pep Guardiola.

However, the Sky Blues have confirmed they will not be pursuing the talisman.

"There is no chance of signing Messi," City sporting director Ferran Soriano said, per Goal's Robin Bairner. "I know him and his family well, and I know they are fine in Barcelona, which is where he needs to be."

Messi looks set to see out his career with the Blaugrana, save perhaps for a romantic late move to boyhood club Newell's Old Boys, but anyone hoping he'll move to the Premier League will be disappointed.