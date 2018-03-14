Everton Reportedly Set to Enter Race to Sign Arsenal's Jack Wilshere This Summer

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Everton are reportedly interested in signing Jack Wilshere this summer if he fails to agree on a new deal with Arsenal, and they will hope to lure him with a more lucrative deal than the one offered by the Gunners.

According to the Daily Mail's Sami Mokbel, Arsenal have thus far made one offer of a contract worth £80,000 per week, which would require the midfielder to take a pay cut, and there is little indication they will come back with a better one.

Everton will exceed those terms and give the England international a hefty signing-on bonus, too, which could put them ahead of Juventus and AC Milan in the running.

The Serie A duo are both believed to be eager to sign him, but Wilshere's preference is to remain in England.

Wilshere, whose deal at the Emirates Stadium expires in the summer, recently discussed his contract situation, per Mark Mann-Bryans of the Press Association:

It's understandable the Gunners were not inclined to offer him an improved deal, as the 26-year-old's injury record has seen him spend a lot of time on the sidelines in recent years rather than contributing on the pitch.

Football writer James McNicholas believes Wilshere's reluctance to commit to such a contract could be a result of the wages he has seen his team-mates receive:

Wilshere's injury-prone nature would be a concern to any potential suitors, though as he would be arriving on a free transfer he would be a relatively low-risk buy. Having to pay nothing to Arsenal also allows them to offer him the improved wages and signing-on fee.

When fit, he's an excellent player who drives forward with the ball and provides initiative in the final third. Wilshere can carry the ball past opponents and split open a defence with an incisive pass, so there's plenty he could offer at Goodison Park.

Everton lack creativity going forward, as noted by Sky Sports' Matt Cheetham:

Although Wilshere should perhaps reconsider his desire to stay in the Premier League if he has the chance to play for a club of Juventus' calibre—particularly as they would be a significant step up from Arsenal—Everton would not be a bad choice if he remains in England.

The Toffees have endured a disappointing campaign having established themselves as the best team outside the top six last season, but they remain one of the most appealing outfits to join among the remaining 14 teams in the Premier League.