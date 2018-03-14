Indian Wells Tennis 2018: Tuesday Scores, Results, Updated Schedule

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Tuesday was a bad day for No. 2 seeds at the 2018 BNP Paribas Open, as Marin Cilic and Caroline Wozniacki went down at Indian Wells.

Cilic lost 6-4, 6-4 to Philipp Kohlschreiber in a surprising early ouster. The German apparently has Cilic's number, having beaten him seven of the 11 times the two have played.

Kohlschreiber had success with his serves, winning 76 percent of his first-serve points. Cilic struggled with his accuracy on his first serves, barely getting half of them in play, and dropped a break in each set to allow Kohlschreiber to pull the upset.

Daria Kasatkina continued her surprising run to the quarters with a 6-4, 7-5 win over Wozniacki. Kasatkina has beaten Wozniacki twice this year, though this one took quite a bit of effort. Wozniacki built a lead in both sets, including a 3-0 advantage in the first before she lost the next five games.

Kasatkina won the last four games of the match after trailing 5-3 in the second set.

The men's side featured two more upsets, with the eighth-seeded Jack Sock losing to No. 28 Feliciano Lopez and Chung Hyeon pulling off a straight-sets win over Tomas Berdych.

Lopez defeated Sock 7-6 (6), 4-6, 6-4 to advance to the round of 16. Sock is 2-5 in 2018 and will drop out of the top 10 in the world rankings. Lopez has a path to singles and doubles titles on the table.

On the women's side, Venus Williams recovered from her emotional win over sister Serena to earn a 7-6 (6), 6-4 victory over No. 21 Anastasija Sevastova. Williams has advanced to the quarters at Indian Wells four times in her career.

"You just have to reset your mind and focus on the round you're in," Venus said. "[It was a] completely different resolution to solving the problems and the rallies in the court. It was honestly a very good match. Well-competed on both sides."

The top-seeded Simona Halep advanced with a 7-5, 6-1 win over Wang Qiang.

Tuesday's Notable Results

Women

(1) Simona Halep def. Wang Qiang 7-5, 6-1

(20) Daria Kasatkina def. (2) Caroline Wozniacki 6-4, 7-5

(5) Karolina Pliskova def. Amanda Anisimova 6-1, 7-6 (2)

(8) Venus Williams def. (21) Anastasija Sevastova 7-6 (6), 6-4

(10) Angelique Kerber def. (7) Caroline Garcia 6-1, 6-1

Men

(31) Philipp Kohlschreiber def. (2) Marin Cilic 6-4, 6-4

(6) Juan Martin del Potro def. (29) David Ferrer 6-4, 7-6 (3)

(28) Feliciano Lopez def. (8) Jack Sock 7-6 (6), 4-6, 6-4

(23) Chung Hyeon def. (12) Tomas Berdych 6-4, 6-4

(18) Sam Querrey def. Yuki Bhambri 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-4

Wednesday's Schedule

Women

(1) Simona Halep vs. Petra Martic

(5) Karolína Pliskova vs. Naomi Osaka

Men

(1) Roger Federer vs. Jeremy Chardy

(7) Kevin Anderson vs. (11) Pablo Carreno Busta

(31) Philipp Kohlschreiber vs. Pierre-Hugues Herbert

(23) Chung Hyeon vs. (30) Pablo Cuevas

Taylor Fritz vs. Borna Coric