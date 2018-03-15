Projecting MLB's Most Lethal Offenses 5 Years from Now

1 of 12

30. Kansas City Royals

The Royals play their home games in a lousy place to score runs. They're also short on long-term major league assets, and they don't have even a single Tier 1 hitting prospect in their MLB-worst farm system.

29. San Francisco Giants

In the Giants' system is a future star in outfielder Heliot Ramos. They also play in an offense-suppressing ballpark, however. And come 2022, elderly versions of Buster Posey and Evan Longoria will be the only holdovers from their current core of stars.

28. Detroit Tigers

The Tigers have begun to put together a solid farm, but the best players in it all throw the ball for a living. And while Miguel Cabrera will still be around in 2022, he'll be 39 years old.

27. Arizona Diamondbacks

It's hard to imagine the Diamondbacks not extending Paul Goldschmidt beyond 2019. But doing so would put a barrier in the way of their one and only impact hitting prospect: first baseman Pavin Smith.

26. Miami Marlins

The Marlins have one top outfield prospect who's ready now (Lewis Brinson) and another who should be ready soon (Monte Harrison). After 2020, they should also have a new TV contract to put to use. But for now, that's about it as far as their hopes go.

25. St. Louis Cardinals

Slugging shortstop Paul DeJong locked himself into St. Louis for the long haul, and the core around him will soon feature catcher Carson Kelly and slugger Tyler O'Neill. Elsewhere, there are a lot of blanks in the Cardinals' future lineup.

24. Cleveland Indians

The Indians have two well-rounded talents (Jose Ramirez and Bradley Zimmer) locked up through 2022. They're also looking forward to Francisco Mejia, who stands head and shoulders above all other catching prospects. None of this makes it easy to ignore that Francisco Lindor might be gone after 2021, however.

23. Pittsburgh Pirates

Gregory Polanco, Josh Bell and Colin Moran will still be around in 2022, and well-regarded outfield prospect Austin Meadows is bound to make something of himself eventually. The Pirates otherwise lack impact bats in their system and also have an offense-suppressing ballpark with which to contend.

22. Milwaukee Brewers

The Brewers control shortstop Orlando Arcia and outfielders Christian Yelich and Lorenzo Cain through 2022. The latter will be 36, though. And outside of second baseman Keston Hiura, the team is short on hitting prospects who inspire confidence.

21. Minnesota Twins

The Twins are grooming two exciting middle infield prospects in Royce Lewis and Nick Gordon. According to Jim Bowden of The Athletic, they also have a shot at extending Byron Buxton. But that would leave little room for Miguel Sano, who can become a free agent after 2021.

20. Houston Astros

The Astros have one of the greatest offenses ever and a couple of future stars (OF Kyle Tucker and OF/1B Yordan Alvarez) waiting below. Trouble is, Alex Bregman is the only core star whom they control through 2022. Jose Altuve (2019), George Springer (2020) and Carlos Correa (2021) could all be gone by then.

19. Toronto Blue Jays

The Blue Jays have two elite hitting prospects (3B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and SS Bo Bichette) and one very good prospect (OF Anthony Alford) around which to build their future lineup. Otherwise, the future of their lineup is littered with unknowns.

18. New York Mets

The Mets have a trio of youngsters (SS Amed Rosario, 1B Dominic Smith and OF Brandon Nimmo) to build around. They're also due a post-2020 windfall that they can put to use extending Michael Conforto and/or signing free agents. All they need is some hitting talent in their barren farm system.

17. Washington Nationals

Starting with all-around outfielder Victor Robles and continuing with shortstop Carter Kieboom and outfielder Juan Soto, Washington's top three prospects are all hitters. Of their current core of stars, however, only Trea Turner is controlled through 2022.

16. Seattle Mariners

The Mariners control Robinson Cano, Jean Segura, Mitch Haniger, Ryon Healy and Ben Gamel through 2022. They're also sitting on two exciting prospects (OF Kyle Lewis and 1B Evan White). Given their ages, though, there's a question of how much gas their major league assets will have left in the tank.