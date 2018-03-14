NJPW New Japan Cup 2018 Results: Round 2 Winners, Grades from March 14

6 of 8

In the third and final Six-Man Tag Team match of the night, IWGP heavyweight champion Kazuchika Okada teamed with NEVER openweight champion Hirooki Goto and Yoshi-Hashi to face Taichi, Takashi Iizuka and IWGP intercontinental champion Minoru Suzuki.

Suzuki attacked Okada during introductions, igniting a brawl that would give way to Yoshi-Hashi and Taichi squaring off. Wild and chaotic, it was only a matter of time before the match spilled into the stands again, with the heels brawling with the more popular Chaos trio.

Yoshi-Hashi found himself in an unenviable position, cut off from his partners and on the receiving end of a relentless attack by his opponents. A big back body drop to newly promoted heavyweight Taichi, though, turned the tide in his favor and allowed him to make the tag to Goto.

A brief exchange between Goto and Taichi gave way to a showdown between Suzuki and Okada, recalling the attack at the bell earlier in the match.

Suzuki locked in a leg bar on his opponent, who was lucky enough to reach the ropes and necessitate the break of the hold.

The action broke down and the heels triple-teamed Okada, Iizuka going as far as to choke the heavyweight champion out with athletic tape. Goto saved his partner from defeat but Okada was still noticeably hampered by the injury inflicted by Suzuki while in the leg bar.

He still managed to recover and trap Iizuka in a cobra clutch to score the submission victory.

Grade

B+

Analysis

This was the best tag match of the last two nights, thanks to the ruthlessness of the heels, the resilience of Okada and the stories told throughout it.

Taichi was nicely spotlighted here, a young star management clearly has big plans for.

The triple-teaming of Okada by Suzuki and company was a great spot that built drama. Would Okada be able to shake it off and win another big match coming from behind or would he succumb to the knee injury dealt him by the intercontinental champion?

Option one, as it turns out.

A fun, energetic six-man tag that highlighted the right wrestlers and featured the face of the promotion going over in the end.