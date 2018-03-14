Terrelle Pryor Rumors: Browns Interested in Bringing WR Back to Cleveland

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

While the rumours of signings captured headlines around the NFL, there's a possible homecoming that could be on the horizon.

The Cleveland Browns and wide receiver Terrelle Pryor are in conversation.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the Browns are "still working to get" Pryor back to town.

Pryor showed all of his potential with the Browns back in 2016, catching 77 passes for over 1,000 yards.

But during the offseason heading into the 2017 season, the Browns signed fellow wide receiver Kenny Britt and Pryor bolted for the Washington Redskins.



Both players were busts for their respective teams. Pryor caught just 20 passes in 2017.

As it stands, the Browns have Corey Coleman, Josh Gordon and the newly-acquired Jarvis Landry on the roster, with running back Duke Johnson who primarily operates as a pass-catcher.

Should the Browns bring 28-year-old Pryor back in, this likely means the team will begin to heavily shop Coleman as free agency unravels.

There will be too many cooks in the kitchen if Pryor comes back.

While it may seem easy to just prefer Coleman over Pryor in this circumstance, it's clear that Browns head coach Hue Jackson knows what to get out of him and the Browns are where he flourished once before.



Also, by trading Coleman, they would gain more capital for the upcoming draft, so it's not a total wash. With Coleman's skill set and the need for the position among a few teams in the league, the Browns could probably get a decent pick in return, too.



Pryor coming back to the Browns makes sense for all parties, but expect Coleman to be on the outside looking in should this happen.

