Trevor Siemian Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Broncos QB After Case Keenum Deal

Richard Janvrin@@RichardJanvrinFeatured ColumnistMarch 14, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 14: Trevor Siemian #13 of the Denver Broncos throws a pass against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 14, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Andy Lyons/Getty Images

While all eyes may be focused on the free-agent quarterbacks—and rightfully so—it's important to remember that there could be an underlying trade market for quarterbacks throughout this process, too.

It appears we're getting our first dose of that.

According to Nicki Jhabvala of the Denver Post, the Denver Broncos are "expected to move on from" quarterback Trevor Siemian.

In the wake of signing Case Keenum, and with Paxton Lynch and Chad Kelly on the roster, it made sense that one of the original three quarterbacks on the team would be on the chopping block, and it appears that someone is Siemian.

Drafted in the seventh round of the 2015 NFL draft, the Broncos got more than they expected out of him, as he started 24 games across three seasons.

While 2017 may not have been his year, 2016 was much kinder to Siemian as he threw for just over 3,400 yards and had 18 touchdown passes in 14 starts.

As Jhabvala noted, the Broncos are already fielding calls from interested teams.

A team that sticks out is the Buffalo Bills.

The Bills have been quiet on the quarterback front, watching every bigger-name quarterback get scooped up by other teams.

It's apparent that the football team from western New York is gearing up to move up in the draft and get their quarterback for the future, and Siemian could be the bridge to that player.

At this point, the Broncos likely wouldn't receive much of anything for him as it's quite apparent they want to move him and may have little-to-no leverage. The Bills are a great trading partner because they have the need, and it would mean they would avoid paying someone like A.J. McCarron millions of dollars over a few seasons to play for them.

Other than the Bills, Siemian doesn't appear to have a track to starting in 2018, barring an injury.

Either way, expect Siemian to be in a different uniform at the start of the new season.

