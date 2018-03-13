Russell Westbrook Becomes 4th NBA Player to Reach 100 Career Triple-Doubles

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistMarch 14, 2018

ATLANTA, GA - MARCH 13: Russell Westbrook #0 of the Oklahoma City Thunder handles the ball against the Atlanta Hawks on March 13, 2018 at Philips Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images)
Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

Russell Westbrook finished with 32 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists for his 100th career triple-double in the Oklahoma City Thunder's 119-107 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night. 

The only other players in NBA history with at least 100 triple-doubles are Oscar Robertson (181), Magic Johnson (138) and Jason Kidd (107). 

  1. The NBA Still Has a Massive Tanking Problem

  2. Rodman Is Living His Best Life in New Jersey Suburbs

  3. Has the Brow Forced His Way into MVP Convo?

  4. Sunday's ASG Was a Start, but It Still Needs Fixing

  5. Hawks Fans Keep Getting Burned by Hot Sauce

  6. Relive AI and Kobe Facing Off in the ASG

  7. Who Is the Dancing Rockets Fan?

  8. 30 Years Ago Today MJ Took Flight

  9. Teams That Must Make a Deal at Trade Deadline

  10. How a 7-Foot Farmer Became Iceland's NBA Prospect

  11. MJ Superfan Gets Crying LeBron Tattoo

  12. Panic Time for Cavs, but What Can They Do?

  13. Beck Reveals His 2018 NBA All-Star Ballot

  14. Time for the Grizzlies to Trade Marc Gasol

  15. I.T. Now the Biggest Question Mark of the Season

  16. The Night in the NBA: Beasley Gets MVP Chants, DeRozan Drops 45 and More

  17. Still Too Soon to Declare Anything About Any Rookie

  18. We Owe the Indiana Pacers an Apology

  19. B/R Looks Back on Tracy McGrady Scoring 13 Points in 35 Seconds in 2004

  20. Tracy McGrady Scored the Most Impressive 13 Points of His Career in 35 Seconds

Right Arrow Icon

Westbrook has now registered triple-doubles in three straight games and leads all players with 21 this season. LeBron James ranks second with 13.  

James also ranks second among all active players with 68 triple-doubles—32 shy of the reigning MVP's illustrious mark. 

Winners of four straight, the Thunder are currently the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference at 41-29 overall. That leaves them 1.5 games back of the Portland Trail Blazers for the No. 3 seed but just two games clear of the No. 8-seeded San Antonio Spurs. 

Related

    Paul George Suffers Groin Injury vs. Hawks, Should Be OK

    Oklahoma City Thunder logo
    Oklahoma City Thunder

    Paul George Suffers Groin Injury vs. Hawks, Should Be OK

    Moke Hamilton
    via OKC Thunder Wire

    PG13 Suffers Groin Injury vs. Hawks

    Oklahoma City Thunder logo
    Oklahoma City Thunder

    PG13 Suffers Groin Injury vs. Hawks

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report

    Steph (Ankle) to Be Re-Evaluated in 1 Week

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Steph (Ankle) to Be Re-Evaluated in 1 Week

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report

    D'Lo Drops 24 Pts with 7 Threes in the 1st Qtr

    NBA logo
    NBA

    D'Lo Drops 24 Pts with 7 Threes in the 1st Qtr

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report