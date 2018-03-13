Russell Westbrook Becomes 4th NBA Player to Reach 100 Career Triple-Doubles

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

Russell Westbrook finished with 32 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists for his 100th career triple-double in the Oklahoma City Thunder's 119-107 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night.

The only other players in NBA history with at least 100 triple-doubles are Oscar Robertson (181), Magic Johnson (138) and Jason Kidd (107).

Westbrook has now registered triple-doubles in three straight games and leads all players with 21 this season. LeBron James ranks second with 13.

James also ranks second among all active players with 68 triple-doubles—32 shy of the reigning MVP's illustrious mark.

Winners of four straight, the Thunder are currently the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference at 41-29 overall. That leaves them 1.5 games back of the Portland Trail Blazers for the No. 3 seed but just two games clear of the No. 8-seeded San Antonio Spurs.