Shane McMahon Taking Indefinite Leave of Absence as WWE SmackDown Commissioner

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMarch 14, 2018

Vince McMahon, left, poses for a photo with son-in-law Paul Levesque as known as the wrestler Triple H and son Shane McMahon, right, at the Republican state convention in Hartford, Conn., Friday, May 18, 2012. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
Jessica Hill/Associated Press

Shane McMahon is leaving SmackDown Live—at least from a storyline perspective.

McMahon announced he would be taking an indefinite leave of absence as SmackDown's commissioner on Tuesday night's program:

The son of WWE chairman Vince McMahon has been the commissioner of SmackDown since the brand split in 2016. He has become increasingly involved in the storylines of late, with tensions with Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn and general manager Daniel Bryan being part of nearly every program.

Odds are this is merely part of Shane's WrestleMania program, likely a match with Owens, Zayn or both. Raw Commissioner Stephanie McMahon is already booked for a tag team match with her husband Triple H against Ronda Rousey and general manager Kurt Angle.

Don't be surprised if Shane reveals he is taking a break as commissioner so that he can allow his "true feelings" about Owens, Zayn, et al., to show. 

Related

    TNA Loses Its TV Deal in the UK

    Pro Wrestling logo
    Pro Wrestling

    TNA Loses Its TV Deal in the UK

    Corey Jacobs
    via Wrestling News

    Twitter Reacts to Top Stars and Moments of Clash of Champions

    Pro Wrestling logo
    Pro Wrestling

    Twitter Reacts to Top Stars and Moments of Clash of Champions

    Erik Beaston
    via Bleacher Report

    Clash of Champions Highlights and Low Points

    Pro Wrestling logo
    Pro Wrestling

    Clash of Champions Highlights and Low Points

    Anthony Mango
    via Bleacher Report

    Biggest Stars of Clash of Champions

    Pro Wrestling logo
    Pro Wrestling

    Biggest Stars of Clash of Champions

    Kevin Wong
    via Bleacher Report