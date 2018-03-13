Shane McMahon Taking Indefinite Leave of Absence as WWE SmackDown Commissioner

Shane McMahon Taking Indefinite Leave of Absence as WWE SmackDown CommissionerMarch 14, 2018
Shane McMahon is leaving SmackDown Live—at least from a storyline perspective.
McMahon announced he would be taking an indefinite leave of absence as SmackDown's commissioner on Tuesday night's program:
WWE @WWE
BREAKING: Effective next week, @ShaneMcMahon will be taking an indefinite leave of absence as #SDLive Commissioner. https://t.co/aVOq95a9wu
The son of WWE chairman Vince McMahon has been the commissioner of SmackDown since the brand split in 2016. He has become increasingly involved in the storylines of late, with tensions with Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn and general manager Daniel Bryan being part of nearly every program.
Odds are this is merely part of Shane's WrestleMania program, likely a match with Owens, Zayn or both. Raw Commissioner Stephanie McMahon is already booked for a tag team match with her husband Triple H against Ronda Rousey and general manager Kurt Angle.
Don't be surprised if Shane reveals he is taking a break as commissioner so that he can allow his "true feelings" about Owens, Zayn, et al., to show.
