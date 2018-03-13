Timberwolves Savagely Troll After Beating Wizards and Vikings Sign Kirk Cousins

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

The Minnesota Timberwolves were ready with some cross-sport trash talk after they beat the Washington Wizards 116-111 on Tuesday:

In addition to the basketball game, the tweet is surely referencing the fact quarterback Kirk Cousins is reportedly leaving Washington to sign with the Minnesota Vikings. Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Cousins plans on signing with the defending NFC North champions on a three-year, fully-guaranteed deal.

As for the basketball game, Karl-Anthony Towns led the way with 37 points and 10 rebounds as one of six Timberwolves players to score in double figures.