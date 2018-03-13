Timberwolves Savagely Troll After Beating Wizards and Vikings Sign Kirk Cousins

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMarch 14, 2018

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) drives against Washington Wizards center Marcin Gortat (13), from Poland, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, March 13, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon/Associated Press

The Minnesota Timberwolves were ready with some cross-sport trash talk after they beat the Washington Wizards 116-111 on Tuesday:

In addition to the basketball game, the tweet is surely referencing the fact quarterback Kirk Cousins is reportedly leaving Washington to sign with the Minnesota Vikings. Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Cousins plans on signing with the defending NFC North champions on a three-year, fully-guaranteed deal.

As for the basketball game, Karl-Anthony Towns led the way with 37 points and 10 rebounds as one of six Timberwolves players to score in double figures.  

