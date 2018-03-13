Report: Ryan Grant, Ravens Agree to 4-Year Contract After 4 Years with Redskins

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Needing to boost their depth at wide receiver, the Baltimore Ravens have reportedly agreed to a deal with Ryan Grant.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Grant's deal with the Ravens will be worth a total of $29 million over four years with $14.5 million guaranteed and a $10 million signing bonus.

NFL.com's Gregg Rosenthal seems puzzled by what the Ravens seem to be doing at wide receiver so far this offseason:

SiriusXM Radio's Adam Caplan noted the Ravens also agreed to a one-year deal with John Brown worth up to $6.5 million.

Grant spent the previous four seasons with Washington. He was originally a fifth-round draft pick by the team in 2014 and set career highs in targets (65), receptions (45), receiving yards (573), yards per reception (12.7) and touchdowns (four) last season.

Mike Wallace was Baltimore's only wide receiver with at least 50 receptions and 500 yards in 2017. Tight end Ben Watson led the team with 61 receptions. Quarterback Joe Flacco averaged an NFL-low 5.72 yards per attempt.