Stephen Curry Still Recovering from Ankle Injury; To Be Re-Evaluated in 1 Week

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistMarch 14, 2018

OAKLAND, CA - MARCH 8: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors during the game against the San Antonio Spurs on March 8, 2018 at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)
Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors announced Tuesday that point guard Stephen Curry is still recovering from a right ankle tweak and will be re-evaluated March 20.

Curry, who has been bothered by right ankle issues since December, suffered the latest setback in the first quarter of Golden State's 110-107 win over the San Antonio Spurs on March 8. 

Based on the updated timetable, Curry will miss at least the next four games.

The good news for the Warriors is that only one of their opponents during that window—the Spurs—owns a winning record. That showdown will take place March 19 after the Warriors do battle with the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday, Sacramento Kings on Friday and Phoenix Suns on Saturday. 

In the meantime, the onus will be on Quin Cook to give the defending champions quality minutes alongside Klay Thompson. 

"Without Steph there, Quinn is asked to do a lot, so it's definitely a different dynamic when you have, [as] opposed to Steph Curry, when you're having Quinn Cook," small forward Kevin Durant told reporters on Sunday. "He's doing a good job stepping in and playing extremely hard, and I'm proud of him."

