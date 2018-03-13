Stephen Curry Still Recovering from Ankle Injury; To Be Re-Evaluated in 1 Week

Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors announced Tuesday that point guard Stephen Curry is still recovering from a right ankle tweak and will be re-evaluated March 20.

Curry, who has been bothered by right ankle issues since December, suffered the latest setback in the first quarter of Golden State's 110-107 win over the San Antonio Spurs on March 8.

The NBA Still Has a Massive Tanking Problem Rodman Is Living His Best Life in New Jersey Suburbs Has the Brow Forced His Way into MVP Convo? Sunday's ASG Was a Start, but It Still Needs Fixing Hawks Fans Keep Getting Burned by Hot Sauce Relive AI and Kobe Facing Off in the ASG Who Is the Dancing Rockets Fan? 30 Years Ago Today MJ Took Flight Teams That Must Make a Deal at Trade Deadline How a 7-Foot Farmer Became Iceland's NBA Prospect MJ Superfan Gets Crying LeBron Tattoo Panic Time for Cavs, but What Can They Do? Beck Reveals His 2018 NBA All-Star Ballot Time for the Grizzlies to Trade Marc Gasol I.T. Now the Biggest Question Mark of the Season The Night in the NBA: Beasley Gets MVP Chants, DeRozan Drops 45 and More Still Too Soon to Declare Anything About Any Rookie We Owe the Indiana Pacers an Apology B/R Looks Back on Tracy McGrady Scoring 13 Points in 35 Seconds in 2004 Tracy McGrady Scored the Most Impressive 13 Points of His Career in 35 Seconds Right Arrow Icon

Based on the updated timetable, Curry will miss at least the next four games.

The good news for the Warriors is that only one of their opponents during that window—the Spurs—owns a winning record. That showdown will take place March 19 after the Warriors do battle with the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday, Sacramento Kings on Friday and Phoenix Suns on Saturday.

In the meantime, the onus will be on Quin Cook to give the defending champions quality minutes alongside Klay Thompson.

"Without Steph there, Quinn is asked to do a lot, so it's definitely a different dynamic when you have, [as] opposed to Steph Curry, when you're having Quinn Cook," small forward Kevin Durant told reporters on Sunday. "He's doing a good job stepping in and playing extremely hard, and I'm proud of him."