D'Angelo Russell Drills 7 Threes in Historic 24-Point 1st Quarter vs. Raptors

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistMarch 14, 2018

BROOKLYN, NY - MARCH 13: D'Angelo Russell #1 of the Brooklyn Nets handles the ball against the Toronto Raptors on March 13, 2018 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

The Toronto Raptors didn't have an answer for Brooklyn Nets guard D'Angelo Russell in the first quarter of Tuesday night's Atlantic Division showdown at Barclays Center.

Coming off a 26-point outing Sunday against the Philadelphia 76ers, Russell erupted in the opening frame and dropped 24 points on 7-of-8 shooting from three. 

According to ESPN Stats & Info, Russell's seven conversions from beyond the arc were the most by any player in a single quarter this season and tied for the fifth-most in any quarter in NBA history. 

Entering Tuesday night, Russell was averaging 15.7 points and 1.6 made treys a night this season. 

Needless to say, those numbers are now slated to spike in a big way. 

