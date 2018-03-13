D'Angelo Russell Drills 7 Threes in Historic 24-Point 1st Quarter vs. Raptors

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

The Toronto Raptors didn't have an answer for Brooklyn Nets guard D'Angelo Russell in the first quarter of Tuesday night's Atlantic Division showdown at Barclays Center.

Coming off a 26-point outing Sunday against the Philadelphia 76ers, Russell erupted in the opening frame and dropped 24 points on 7-of-8 shooting from three.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, Russell's seven conversions from beyond the arc were the most by any player in a single quarter this season and tied for the fifth-most in any quarter in NBA history.

Entering Tuesday night, Russell was averaging 15.7 points and 1.6 made treys a night this season.



Needless to say, those numbers are now slated to spike in a big way.