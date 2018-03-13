WWE Mixed Match Challenge and 205 Live Winners, Grades and Reaction for March 13

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

This week's Mixed Match Challenge featured one of the more interesting matchups in the tournament when Lana and Rusev battled Charlotte Flair and Bobby Roode.

The Queen was victorious at Fastlane, but Rusev and Roode both came up short in their respective matches. The loss was even more painful for the latter since he ended up losing the United States Championship.

This tournament might not be one of WWE's top priorities, but it has produced some entertaining matches and created some interesting pairings such as Braun Strowman and Alexa Bliss.

The Cruiserweight Championship tournament is still rolling on, and this week's 205 Live featured the first of two semifinal contests with Cedric Alexander taking on Roderick Strong.

Let's take a look at everything that happened on this week's episodes of WWE Mixed Match Challenge and 205 Live.