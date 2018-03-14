Jordy Nelson Rumors: WR Wants to Continue Playing After Packers Release

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers officially released Jordy Nelson on Tuesday, marking the end of the wide receiver's prolific 10-year run with the franchise.

However, the 32-year-old doesn't intend to hang up his cleats just because the Packers decided to move in a different direction.

Citing a source, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Tuesday that Nelson "wants to continue playing" on the heels of a disappointing 2017 season that saw him post 53 receptions for 482 yards and six touchdowns.

Those numbers aren't flattering, but they can't be taken at face value. Rather, it's important to remember Nelson's production fell off, in part, because quarterback Aaron Rodgers missed nine starts with a collarbone injury.

That said, Nelson can't be absolved of blame entirely considering he lost some of his trademark explosiveness and failed to consistently gain separation from opposing defensive backs the way he did in his prime.

Moving forward, it stands to reason he will be tabbed for a slightly less glamorous role.

As Packers Wire's Zack Kruse wrote, Nelson is "going to become a secondary option in the passing game, and he lacks the speed to rip off big plays as a vertical receiver and the elusiveness to get yards after the catch. But there's no reason why Nelson can't catch 50-60 passes, average 10-11 yards per catch and score eight to 10 touchdowns in 2018."

Given Nelson's polished route-running capabilities and sure hands, those projections sound more than fair if he lands in the right situation with an established signal-caller.

Factor in Nelson's versatility as a pass-catcher who can play along the boundary or in the slot, and he should still have plenty of value on the open market.

As it turns out, several clubs are already interested in his services.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal's Michael Gehlken reported Nelson is expected to visit the Oakland Raiders on Wednesday, while Yahoo Sports' Jordan Schultz circled the New England Patriots, Baltimore Ravens, Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers as other parties that could make a run at the seasoned wideout.