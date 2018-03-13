Report: John Brown, Ravens Agree to Contract After 4 Seasons with Cardinals

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

The Baltimore Ravens and free-agent wide receiver John Brown have agreed to a contract, ending his tenure with the Arizona Cardinals after four seasons, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Tuesday.

Sirius XM's Adam Caplan reported it's a one-year deal worth $5 million, with an additional $1.5 million in incentives which would raise the value to $6.5 million.

Brown, who turns 28 next month, recorded 21 receptions for 299 yards and three touchdowns in 2017. He set career lows in both categories and saw his numbers take a massive nosedive for a second straight season.

The 2014 third round pick peaked in 2015, recording 1,003 yards on 65 receptions. Larry Fitzgerald's continued agelessness and the emergence of David Johnson as a pass catcher played a large part in Brown being phased out of the offense.

Brown also missed six games due to injury in 2017.

"It's life," Brown told the Cardinals' official website in December. "That’s what I’ve got to deal with. I can't put anything on it, so I just deal with it how it comes."

The Ravens could certainly use help at the wide receiver spot. No player had more than Mike Wallace's 748 receiving yards in 2017, and he was the only wideout with more than 500 yards. Acquiring Jeremy Maclin proved to be a major bust, as he made just 40 receptions in 12 games, and Joe Flacco threw for his fewest yards per game since his rookie season.

Brown isn't likely to emerge as a No. 1 target, but he could be an improvement at the second or third receiver spot if he can get into camp fully healthy.