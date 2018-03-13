Report: Chris Hubbard Agrees to 5-Year, $37.5M Contract with Browns

George Gojkovich/Getty Images

Offensive tackle Chris Hubbard is reportedly staying put in the AFC North.

However, it won't be with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Hubbard and the Cleveland Browns agreed to terms Tuesday on a five-year, $37.5 million deal that includes close to $18 million guaranteed.

An undrafted free agent who signed with the Steelers in 2013, Hubbard didn't make his first NFL start until the 2016 season.

However, it quickly became apparent that the UAB product had potential to operate as a bookend on the right side of Pittsburgh's offensive line.

After getting his feet wet in 2016, Hubbard emerged as a legitimate anchor last season as he made 10 starts and appeared in all 16 games with Marcus Gilbert sidelined because of an injury and a performance-enhancing substance suspension.

Looking ahead, Hubbard will give the Browns plenty of flexibility.

If Joe Thomas decides to return, Cleveland should feel comfortable slotting the 26-year-old in on the right side. But if the 10-time Pro Bowler calls it quits, Hubbard could be a logical solution on the blind side.

Either way, Hubbard stands to fortify an offensive line that allowed 50 sacks last season.