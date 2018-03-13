Report: Stephen Curry, Diddy Part of Group Looking to Buy Carolina Panthers

Bob Leverone/Associated Press

Billionaire Michael Rubin is reportedly looking toward the celebrity and NBA worlds while putting together a group of possible minority owners to support his bid to buy the Carolina Panthers.

On Tuesday, David Newton of ESPN.com reported Rubin, who is the owner of Fanatics, included Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry and rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs among the minority owners in his group.

Both Combs and Curry tweeted about their interest in being involved with the purchase of the Panthers in December:

According to Newton, Rubin, hedge fund billionaire David Tepper and CEO of Sherman Financial Group Ben Navarro are the three known bidders who have enough money to become a majority owner. Newton cited Forbes when saying Rubin is worth $3 billion and would need to put down at least 30 percent of the sale price for the Panthers—valued by Forbes at $2.3 million—to be the majority owner.

This wouldn't be his first venture into the sports world, as he owns a stake of the Philadelphia 76ers, New Jersey Devils and the Premier League's Crystal Palace.

Rubin's involvement inspired 76ers big man Joel Embiid to offer his services as a wide receiver:

The Panthers are for sale after Jerry Richardson announced his plans to sell the team in December amid allegations of workplace misconduct.

L. Jon Wertheim and Viv Bernstein of Sports Illustrated reported "at least four former Panthers employees have received 'significant' monetary settlements due to inappropriate workplace comments and conduct by owner Jerry Richardson, including sexually suggestive language and behavior, and on at least one occasion directing a racial slur at an African-American Panthers scout."

Newton noted at least three-quarters of the league's owners will have to approve the eventual majority buyer.