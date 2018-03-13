Champions League Results 2018: Qualified Teams After Tuesday Round-of-16 Games

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Sevilla stunned Manchester United 2-1 at Old Trafford on Tuesday to knock the Premier League side out of the UEFA Champions League and book a place in the quarter-finals.

Wissam Ben Yedder, who was left on the bench for the first leg in Spain, scored twice as a substitute in Manchester. The Red Devils couldn't complete a comeback, despite Romelu Lukaku getting on the scoresheet.

Sevilla will be joined in the last eight by AS Roma, who progressed after beating Shakhtar Donetsk 1-0 at the Stadio Olimpico. Edin Dzeko scored to help the Serie A outfit edge a tough tie on away goals.

Here are the final scores from Tuesday's last-16 second legs:

AS Roma 1-0 Shakhtar Donetsk ( 2-2, Roma win on away goals)

Manchester United 1-2 Sevilla (Sevilla win 2-1 on aggregate)

Sevilla struggled early, as winger Luis Muriel once again found a conversion to centre-forward heavy going. The Colombian made way for Ben Yedder on 71 minutes, and it took the new arrival less than three minutes to put Sevilla ahead on aggregate.

He received a cross from Pablo Sarabia, created a yard of space against United centre-back Eric Bailly, before firing in a low shot. His second came three minutes later, when Ben Yedder saw his header just about cross the line, despite the best efforts of United goalkeeper David De Gea.

The brace means Ben Yedder trails only one man in the tournament's scoring charts, per Squawka Football:

Lukaku halved the deficit with three minutes left, after turning in a volley from inside a crowded box. The goal helped the in-form Belgium international equal a mark last set by a former United player eight seasons ago, according to WhoScored.com:

United still needed to score twice more, but Sevilla stood firm and saw out four minutes of injury time without too many problems. It left United boss Jose Mourinho facing criticism for a perceived negative approach over both games.

Among the critics, Anthony Jepson of the Manchester Evening News bemoaned the pragmatic style of play:

Meanwhile, Jepson's fellow Evening News writer Samuel Luckhurst felt a lack of intent had cost United at a key time in a big competition again:

A goalless draw was all United had to show for a cagey affair at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium in the first leg. Ultimately, the inability to show more intent during the first meeting cost United.

By contrast, Roma went through thanks to the away goal they proffered from the 2-1 defeat to Shakhtar in the first leg. It meant Dzeko's lone goal at home was enough for manager Eusebio Di Francesco's side.

Dzeko timed his run well to race clear and meet Kevin Strootman's punt over the top seven minutes after the break. From there, the ex-Manchester City striker kept his cool to finish smartly.

The calm finish continued Dzeko's productive run in this season's tournament, per the competition's official Twitter account:

Roma still had 38 minutes plus stoppage time to defend their slender advantage. They survived thanks, in part at least, to the red card received by Shakhtar defender Ivan Ordets 11 minutes from time.

By booking their place in the last eight, Roma doubled Serie A's representation at this stage of the Champions League for the first time in more than a decade, per OptaPaolo:

Roma are through on merit, having gone toe-to-toe with a capable Shakhtar side. The bigger news is United's surprising exit, a fate owing a lot to their cautious approach when the tie originally got underway back in February.