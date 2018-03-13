Derrius Guice Is a Superstar RB Prospect That the Draft World Needs to Remember

Derrius Guice Is a Superstar RB Prospect That the Draft World Needs to RememberMarch 13, 2018
Grading the Kirk Cousins Contract
Grading the Allen Robinson Contract
Guice Is the Superstar Prospect to Remember
Simms: Lamar Jackson Is No.1 QB in 2018 Draft
Biggest Winners and Losers from NFL Combine
Where Will Jimmy Graham Land?
Simms: Barkley Is on a Different Planet
Where Would the Dolphins Trade Jarvis Landry?
Where Will Kirk Cousins Land?
Building the Perfect QB Prospect for the Draft
James Washington Is the Top Riser at WR for NFL Draft
Eagles Fans Celebrated Exactly as You Would Expect
Melvin Gordon Keeps It Real About the Pats
Draft Prospects to Target If You Miss Out on Top Guys
Future 1st Rounders in 2018 Recruiting Class
Winners and Losers from Senior Bowl Week
Winners, Losers of Conference Championships
Winners and Losers of Divisional Round
Lefkoe's Locks: Gambling Preview and Prediction for Divisional Sunday
Simms in 60: It's Disrespectful to Count Out Underdog Eagles in Divisional Round
Saquon Barkley is getting all of the running back hype for the 2018 NFL Draft. What other running backs could make some noise? Watch above to see why Bleacher Report Lead NFL Draft Analyst Matt Miller thinks you shouldn't sleep on LSU's Derrius Guice.
Looking for the best NFL coverage around? Bleacher Report is the go-to destination for armchair quarterbacks everywhere. Connect to the NFL stories, teams, athletes and highlights that make the game more than a game. You’ve never been so ready for some football.
Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.
Report: Cousins to Ink Fully Guaranteed Deal with Vikes