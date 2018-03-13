Derrius Guice Is a Superstar RB Prospect That the Draft World Needs to Remember

B/R Video March 13, 2018

Saquon Barkley is getting all of the running back hype for the 2018 NFL Draft. What other running backs could make some noise? Watch above to see why Bleacher Report Lead NFL Draft Analyst Matt Miller thinks you shouldn't sleep on LSU's Derrius Guice.

