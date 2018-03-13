Manchester United Lose 2-1 to Sevilla in Champions League; Ben Yedder Nets Brace

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Ben Yedder scored a brace to lead Sevilla past Manchester United during Tuesday's UEFA Champions League action. The Andalusians won 2-1 in the second leg, after the first leg in Spain had ended scoreless.

Neither side created major changes in a cagey first half, and the pattern held after the break. Substitute Yedder broke the deadlock after 74 minutes, and he added a second goal to end the tie minutes later. Romelu Lukaku pulled a goal back, but it was too little, too late.

Here's a look at the team sheet:

Lukaku nearly forced the action early, using his strength to find some space and firing wide after a quick one-two with Jesse Lingard.

United were the better side early, but Sergio Rico reacted well to a deflected effort from Marcus Rashford to stop his team conceding. At the other end of the pitch, Joaquin Correa only just missed the target with a smart header.

Possession shifted to Sevilla, who took control of the midfield battle and showed little fear of the hosts. A mistake from Eric Bailly gave the Spaniards their next chance, but Luis Muriel's effort missed the mark.

Franco Vazquez powered a shot over and Muriel angled an effort wide, as Sevilla continued to prod.

ESPN FC's Robbie Dunne noted the hosts appeared devoid of any creativity:

Correa fired another shot wide before Marouane Fellaini drew a nice save from Rico after playing a one-two with Alexis Sanchez. The Belgian used his strength to create another chance minutes later, but Lingard couldn't make up his mind in time from a promising position.

Per football writer Karl Matchett, the first half wasn't of the greatest quality:

The second half started with two good chances, as Lingard put Rico to work before Correa pulled an effort narrowly wide.

Bailly and Clement Lenglet exchanged excellent defensive efforts, making key blocks to prevent great chances. Muriel poked a ball wide from a great position, and Fellaini suffered the same fate, albeit from a lot further out.

Manager Jose Mourinho introduced Paul Pogba with 30 minutes left to play, but the level of play barely improved. Rashford again missed the mark with a free-kick, before Sevilla made an attacking alteration of their own.

Yedder entered the fray and needed just two minutes to make his mark, beating Bailly before firing home. Bleacher Report's Nick Akerman did not approve of Mourinho's decisions:

And the substitute would strike again just minutes later, sending a header past David De Gea to give his side a big buffer. Thanks to the away-goal rule, it left United with just over 10 minutes to score three times.

Chris Smalling nearly connected with a sharp cross before Correa nearly added a third goal, with De Gea keeping his team's chances alive. Lukaku skied a shot but finally got on the scoresheet minutes later, blasting home after the defence failed to clear a corner.

Rashford headed wide during a frantic final push from the hosts, but the best chance came on the other end, where De Gea denied Yedder his hat-trick.