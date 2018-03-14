DeMarco Murray Rumors: Latest Buzz on Former Titans RB's Top Free-Agent Options

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Running back DeMarco Murray was sent packing by the Tennessee Titans last week, but he hopes to have a new job in the next few days.

That position could come with Detroit Lions or the Seattle Seahawks. NFL Network and NFL.com insider Ian Rapoport tweeted Monday that Murray was scheduled to meet with both of those teams.

ESPN insider Adam Schefter also noted Murray was meeting with the Lions. He added running back Jonathan Stewart of the Carolina Panthers was scheduled to meet with Detroit in an effort to upgrade their running attack.

Murray has exceeded the 1,000-yard mark three times in his career, including an 1,845-yard season with the Dallas Cowboys in 2014.

He rushed for 1,289 yards and nine touchdowns in 2016 with the Titans, but those numbers dipped to 659 yards and six touchdowns last year. The Titans shifted much of the responsibilities in the running game to Derrick Henry, and that's why Murray became expendable.

The Lions have struggled badly with the running game for several seasons, and they ranked 31st in rushing last season with an average of 76.3 yards per game.

In addition to picking up a running back in free agency, the Lions are quite likely to address the position in the NFL draft next month.

The Seahawks were somewhat better than the Lions in the ground game as they ran for 101.8 yards per game, but that ranked 22nd in 2017.

If Seattle can improve in that area, it can take a bit of pressure off of quarterback Russell Wilson and a defense that is going through a transition this offseason.