Champions League 2018: Wednesday Live Stream, Odds for Round-of-16 Fixtures

Chelsea aren't the favourites to win in the Camp Nou against Barcelona in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League last-16 tie on Wednesday night.

Instead, the Blaugrana are heavily backed by oddsmakers to beat the Blues and reach the last eight. Barca do have the advantage of an away goal after Lionel Messi netted in the 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge last time out.

Messi and Co. are heavy favourites, as are Bayern Munich. Die Roten beat Besiktas 5-0 in the first leg at the Allianz Arena and are as good as in the quarter-final bracket.

Barca have the edge, but Chelsea have pulled off famous wins at the Camp Nou in the past, with 2012's semi-final victory the most notable.

Winning this time will require a comprehensive defensive effort from the Blues. Manager Antonio Conte's men were near-flawless in closing space and thwarting attacks at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea denied Barca room in midfield and produced more than a few heroic blocks at the back. The visitors' case for another stubborn rearguard action will be helped if Andres Iniesta is unable to play.

Manager Ernesto Valverde said the 33-year-old schemer needs to be "100 percent" to start, per James Dale of Sky Sports. Valverde's men need Iniesta's guile in the middle to keep Messi and Luis Suarez supplied with chances.

In terms of Chelsea's attacking threat, Barca's defence will be focused on keeping Willian under wraps. The Brazilian is in prolific form, having scored a career-best 13 goals this season.

Willian was on the scoresheet in the first leg and ran the Barcelona back four ragged at times. He'll be a threat, but Chelsea also need Eden Hazard to revive his form.

The Belgium international has been quiet recently, as Conte has changed his position. Chelsea's boss has indicated he still sees Hazard being able to play the role of a false nine, per Harry Howes of the Daily Star.

However Chelsea line up in attack, Barca should have enough firepower along the front line and balance in midfield to put this tie to bed.

Bayern are in complete control ahead of their return meeting with the Black Eagles. The only doubt for Die Roten is who plays on the flanks.

Kingsley Coman is injured, while 34-year-old Arjen Robben is also out. Bayern chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge recently said Robben won't travel as he deals with a "pinched nerve," per Goal's Dom Farrell.

It leaves Bayern counting on Real Madrid loanee James Rodriguez and 34-year-old Frenchman Franck Ribery in wide areas. They will support a formidable strike force led by Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Muller.

Bayern own a big enough lead to play within themselves in Turkey and still progress with the minimum amount of fuss.