DeShawn Shead Signs 1-Year Contract with Lions After Seahawks Release

Veteran cornerback DeShawn Shead agreed to terms on a one-year deal worth $3.5 million with the Detroit Lions, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reported Wednesday.

Rapoport noted the deal could be worth as much as $6.5 million thanks to incentives based on playing time.

The Seattle Seahawks released Shead on March 12 after he spent six seasons with the team.

The move wasn't too surprising for a Seahawks team that's in a period of transition. Seattle also released Richard Sherman, who subsequently signed with the San Francisco 49ers, and traded Michael Bennett to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Unlike Sherman or Bennett, Shead wasn't a regular starter for the Seahawks, and he's coming off a 2017 season to forget.

The 28-year-old suffered a torn ACL in Seattle's 2017 NFC divisional-round loss to the Atlanta Falcons, so he wasn't able to make his 2017 debut until the Seahawks' Week 16 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. His only two tackles on the season came in Seattle's season finale against the Arizona Cardinals.

The timing of Shead's ACL injury couldn't have been much worse, as he started 15 games for Seattle in 2016—having started seven games over the four previous seasons combined. According to Pro Football Focus' Sam Monson, Shead surrendered one touchdown and held opposing quarterbacks to a 90.3 passer rating that year.

Although Shead wasn't playing at a Pro Bowl level prior to the ACL tear, he had proved himself to be a capable defender alongside Sherman. The Seahawks were also eighth in pass defense (225.8 yards per game) and 13th in pass defense DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average), per Football Outsiders.

Counting on Shead to start after the ACL injury might be a bit of a stretch for the Lions, though he may be able to prove himself worthy of the role during training camp and the preseason.

At the very least, Shead brings experience and depth to Detroit's secondary.