Carlos Correa Skipped Astros White House Visit to Provide Aid to Puerto Rico

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa skipped the team's visit to the White House on Monday to help out his home country.

Per NBC Sports' Craig Calcaterra, Correa said he wanted to use his day off to provide aid to people in Puerto Rico.

“It was not politics or anything," he said. "It was just that the day off was perfect to be able to provide some help for the people in Puerto Rico in need.”

Correa noted that he wanted to use his platform as a star athlete to help bring awareness to the problems still plaguing Puerto Rico since Hurricane Maria touched down last September.

"I don't only represent the Houston Astros, I don't only represent my family, but I also represent the American citizens that are living in Puerto Rico," he said, via Chuck King of the Associated Press. "I just want to bring some awareness to what is going on."

Per The Atlantic's Alan Taylor, approximately 450,000 electric customers in Puerto Rico remain without power and the destruction has also resulted in job losses and home foreclosures.

In October, Astros owner Jim Crane donated 300,000 pounds of supplies that filled two airplanes to help relief efforts in the country.

Correa was born in Ponce, Puerto Rico. He became the highest-drafted player from the country when the Astros selected him No. 1 overall in 2012.