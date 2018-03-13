Neymar's Father Says Star Has Future at PSG amid La Liga Rumors

NELSON ALMEIDA/Getty Images

Neymar's father, who is also the player's agent, says the Brazilian forward has a future at Paris Saint-Germain beyond this summer despite rumours linking his son with a move to Real Madrid and Barcelona, per Sebastian Vargas Rozo of Sport.

Neymar is laid low with a foot injury, but his father recently met with PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi and sporting director Antero Henrique, according to Rozo.

Al-Khelaifi said Neymar is "very happy, really motivated and enthusiastic about the idea of returning as soon as possible." Al-Khelaifi's words have been lent weight by Neymar's father, whom Rozo credited with having the "biggest influence" on his son's career.

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Neymar Sr. and Al-Khelaifi moving to reassure people about Neymar's stay in Ligue 1 is understandable after Henrique recently said "I cannot guarantee" the player's future, per Anthony Chapman of The Sun.

There have been ongoing rumours Neymar will leave the Parc des Princes after just one season to join Real Madrid. Los Blancos were linked with plotting a summer move worth €200 million for the South American, per Marca (h/t Sky Sports).

More recently, Sport (h/t MailOnline's Daniel Matthews) reported the player who cost Les Parisiens a global-record £198 million last summer wants to join Los Blancos before this summer's FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

Keeping Neymar beyond this season has to be a priority for a PSG squad needing the 26-year-old's star power to aid their bid to eventually win the UEFA Champions League. PSG were recently eliminated by holders Real after a 5-2 aggregate defeat in the last 16.

The Ligue 1 leaders lost the second leg 2-1 at home while their attacking talisman recovered from surgery.