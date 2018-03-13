Neymar's Father Says Star Has Future at PSG amid La Liga Rumors

James Dudko@@JamesDudkoFeatured ColumnistMarch 13, 2018

French football team Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) Qatari president Nasser Al-Khelaifi (L) and Neymar Santos, father of Brazilian superstar and PSG's footballer Neymar Junior, pose for pictures holding a t-shirt of Neymar Junior Institute project, during a press conference, in Praia Grande, Sao Paulo, Brazil on March 13, 2018. Nasser Al-Khelaifi arrived in Brazil to visit the world's most expensive player, Neymar, who broke a bone in his right foot on February 25 and faces weeks of recuperation following surgery. The visit also takes place amid rumors swirling about the striker's intention to quit PSG. / AFP PHOTO / NELSON ALMEIDA (Photo credit should read NELSON ALMEIDA/AFP/Getty Images)
NELSON ALMEIDA/Getty Images

Neymar's father, who is also the player's agent, says the Brazilian forward has a future at Paris Saint-Germain beyond this summer despite rumours linking his son with a move to Real Madrid and Barcelona, per Sebastian Vargas Rozo of Sport.

Neymar is laid low with a foot injury, but his father recently met with PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi and sporting director Antero Henrique, according to Rozo.

Al-Khelaifi said Neymar is "very happy, really motivated and enthusiastic about the idea of returning as soon as possible." Al-Khelaifi's words have been lent weight by Neymar's father, whom Rozo credited with having the "biggest influence" on his son's career.

Neymar's father has hinted his son will stay in Paris beyond this summer.
Neymar's father has hinted his son will stay in Paris beyond this summer.Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Neymar Sr. and Al-Khelaifi moving to reassure people about Neymar's stay in Ligue 1 is understandable after Henrique recently said "I cannot guarantee" the player's future, per Anthony Chapman of The Sun.

There have been ongoing rumours Neymar will leave the Parc des Princes after just one season to join Real Madrid. Los Blancos were linked with plotting a summer move worth €200 million for the South American, per Marca (h/t Sky Sports).

More recently, Sport (h/t MailOnline's Daniel Matthews) reported the player who cost Les Parisiens a global-record £198 million last summer wants to join Los Blancos before this summer's FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Neymar is crucial to PSG's bid to eventually win the Champions League.
Neymar is crucial to PSG's bid to eventually win the Champions League.Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

Keeping Neymar beyond this season has to be a priority for a PSG squad needing the 26-year-old's star power to aid their bid to eventually win the UEFA Champions League. PSG were recently eliminated by holders Real after a 5-2 aggregate defeat in the last 16.

The Ligue 1 leaders lost the second leg 2-1 at home while their attacking talisman recovered from surgery.

