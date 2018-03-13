DeShawn Shead Reportedly Visiting Lions, 49ers for Free-Agent Meetings

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

Free-agent cornerback DeShawn Shead will visit the Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers for free-agent meetings over the next two days.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Shead will visit with the Lions on Tuesday before meeting with the 49ers on Wednesday.

Shead, 28, was released by the Seattle Seahawks on Monday. He spent most of 2017 on the physically unable to perform list due to recovery from an ACL tear.

Shead, 28, was released by the Seattle Seahawks on Monday as part of a defensive overhaul. He spent most of 2017 on the physically unable to perform list due to recovery from an ACL tear.

The Seahawks released Shead in part as a showing of good faith to the cornerback. Because he had spent more than the first six weeks of the season on the PUP list, Shead's contract was slated to toll—or roll over into 2018. That would have meant he was stuck with a $1.2 million salary with the Seahawks next season.

"They called me and they said, 'Just giving you a heads up that we're going to release DeShawn on Monday, but that doesn't mean we don't want him," agent Cameron Foster told ESPN.com's Brady Henderson. "That means we are living up to our word and we're going to release him, otherwise his contract would be required to toll.' So kudos to the Seahawks for doing the right thing. It's them living up to their word, letting DeShawn test the free-agent world, but they have said they'd like to have him come back."

Shead has spent all six seasons of his NFL career with the Seahawks. In 2016, he recorded a career-high 81 tackles and an interception. It was his first year as a full-time starter, and he likely would have returned to the starting lineup in 2017 had it not been for injury. He recorded two total tackles in two games played last season.