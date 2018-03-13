DeShawn Shead Reportedly Visiting Lions, 49ers for Free-Agent Meetings

Seattle Seahawks DeShawn Shead reacts to a play against the Arizona Cardinals in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

Free-agent cornerback DeShawn Shead will visit the Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers for free-agent meetings over the next two days.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Shead will visit with the Lions on Tuesday before meeting with the 49ers on Wednesday.

Snead, 28, was released by the Seattle Seahawks on Monday as part of a defensive overhaul. He spent most of 2017 on the physically unable to perform list due to recovery from an ACL tear.

        

