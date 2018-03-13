Report: Marqise Lee, Jaguars Agree to Contract After Allen Robinson Joins Bears

John Raoux/Associated Press

After putting up back-to-back strong seasons, Marqise Lee will remain with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on Tuesday that the two sides have agreed on a new contract. ESPN's Adam Schefter added that the wideout's deal could reach $38 million over four years, with $18 million guaranteed.

This deal comes on the same day Rapoport tweeted former Jacksonville receiver Allen Robinson will sign with the Chicago Bears. Robinson appeared to confirm the move on Twitter.

Lee's career got off to a slow start after being taken by Jacksonville in the second round of the 2014 NFL draft. The USC product had just 52 catches for 613 yards and two touchdowns in his first two years. However, over the past two seasons, he totaled 119 receptions for 1,553 yards and six scores.

Nobody on the Jaguars' roster had more receptions than Lee's 56 last year, and his 702 receiving yards were a close second to Keelan Cole's 748.

The 6'0", 196-pound receiver has done a terrific job of moving the chains of late. An impressive 71 percent of his catches since 2016 have picked up a first down.

Robinson won't be easy to replace. Jacksonville was, however, able to minimize the damage by not losing both of their veteran wideouts in Robinson and Lee.