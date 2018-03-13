Report: Danny Amendola Expected to Sign Contract with Dolphins, Leave Patriots

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 13, 2018

New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola warms up before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

After five seasons with the New England Patriots, wide receiver Danny Amendola is reportedly staying in the AFC East with the Miami Dolphins.   

Per NFL Network's Dan Hellie, Amendola is expected to sign with the Dolphins when free agency begins Wednesday.

An undrafted free agent out of Texas Tech in 2008, Amendola emerged as a playmaker for the St. Louis Rams to start his career. 

The Patriots signed Amendola a five-year contract in 2013 to replace Wes Welker. The 32-year-old had 196 receptions for 1,726 yards and seven touchdowns in New England. He also won two Super Bowl titles with the team in 2014 and 2016. 

The Dolphins needed depth at wide receiver after agreeing to a trade that will send Jarvis Landry to the Cleveland Browns, per ESPN's Adam Schefter

Amendola will likely be Miami's primary slot receiver next season, with Kenny Stills and DeVante Parker on the outside. 

