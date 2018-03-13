Brent Celek Released by Eagles, Will Enter Free Agency

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 13, 2018

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Brent Celek walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)
Roger Steinman/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles have released tight end Brent Celek after 11 seasons.

The Eagles announced Celek's release on Tuesday. 

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Celek was due to count for $5 million against Philadelphia's 2018 salary cap. 

The Eagles also lost tight end Trey Burton after he agreed to a deal with the Chicago Bears, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo

Tight end Zach Ertz has been one of the Eagles' primary pass-catching options with at least 74 receptions in each of the past three seasons. He has led the team in receptions in each of the previous two seasons. 

Celek was the longest-tenured player on Philadelphia's roster. The 33-year-old was a fifth-round draft pick by the team in 2007 and only missed one game in his career. 

The Eagles diminished Celek's role in the offense over the past two seasons. He has just 27 receptions for 285 yards and one touchdown in 32 games since 2016. 

