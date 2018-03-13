Dion Lewis Rumors: Giants, 49ers, Jets Among Teams Interested in Free-Agent RB

Elsa/Getty Images

Coming off what was a career year in 2017, free-agent running back Dion Lewis will have a few different options available as he ponders his next move.

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported Tuesday the Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, New York Giants, Tennessee Titans, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers are all pursuing Lewis this offseason. The New England Patriots have some level of interest in re-signing Lewis as well.

The competitive market for Lewis' services comes as little surprise, despite the fact he has played a full season just once since entering the league in 2011.

The 27-year-old ran for 896 yards and six touchdowns on 180 carries this past year, and his 5.0 yards per carry ranked third among qualified players. Football Outsiders also listed Lewis as the No. 1 running back in DYAR (defense-adjusted yards above replacement).

Add in the fact this year's free-agent class is generally thin at the running back position after Le'Veon Bell received the franchise tag from the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Lewis is poised to cash in wherever he ultimately lands.

Lewis' past knee issues will be a concern for his next team, but he has been very effective when healthy, averaging 4.8 yards per carry in 4.8 yards per carry in 54 games. He has also caught 88 passes for 717 yards and five touchdowns.

Lewis would be an immediate upgrade in the backfield for a number of teams this spring.