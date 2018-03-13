Mike Jackson Says He'd Knock Out CM Punk at UFC 225 in TMZ Interview

Jared C. Tilton /Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Make no mistake about it: Mike "The Truth" Jackson wants CM Punk.

Jackson sat down with TMZ and discussed a potential UFC 225 bout. Although no fight is officially on the calendar, he's already sending a message to his potential opponent:

Punk teased a UFC 225 bout Monday:

He didn't mention any potential opponent by name, but he appears ready to return to the Octagon.

The former WWE star wasn't the only person the Truth was sending a message to. When presented with the opportunity, Jackson made his pitch to UFC President Dana White as to why he was the right choice for the fight: "Let's make money, Dana! ... It's styles, it's personalities, it's someone who's gonna sell a fight."

Jackson and Punk are both 0-1 in their respective UFC careers, and oddly enough, Mickey Gall has defeated them both. Gall beat Punk via first-round submission at UFC 203 and Jackson via first-round submission at UFC Fight Night 82.