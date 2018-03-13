Mike Jackson Says He'd Knock Out CM Punk at UFC 225 in TMZ Interview

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistMarch 13, 2018

LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 06: A dejected Mike Jackson reacts after his submission loss to Mickey Gall in their welterweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at MGM Grand Garden Arena on February 6, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton /Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Jared C. Tilton /Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Make no mistake about it: Mike "The Truth" Jackson wants CM Punk.

Jackson sat down with TMZ and discussed a potential UFC 225 bout. Although no fight is officially on the calendar, he's already sending a message to his potential opponent:

Punk teased a UFC 225 bout Monday:

He didn't mention any potential opponent by name, but he appears ready to return to the Octagon.

The former WWE star wasn't the only person the Truth was sending a message to. When presented with the opportunity, Jackson made his pitch to UFC President Dana White as to why he was the right choice for the fight: "Let's make money, Dana! ... It's styles, it's personalities, it's someone who's gonna sell a fight."

Jackson and Punk are both 0-1 in their respective UFC careers, and oddly enough, Mickey Gall has defeated them both. Gall beat Punk via first-round submission at UFC 203 and Jackson via first-round submission at UFC Fight Night 82.

