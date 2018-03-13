Aaron Judge Contract Worth $622K, Not Eligible for Salary Arbitration Until 2019

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 13, 2018

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge walks off the field at baseball spring training camp, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

The New York Yankees signed reigning American League Rookie of the Year Aaron Judge to a one-year contract Tuesday. 

Per the Associated Press, Judge's pre-arbitration deal for 2018 is worth $622,300. The Yankees slugger isn't eligible for arbitration until after the 2019 season after making his MLB debut in August 2016. 

Under MLB's collective bargaining agreement, players who have less than three full years of service time have their salary determined by the team. 

After a player's third season, assuming no long-term contract has been signed, they become eligible for arbitration and will exchange salary demands with their team. They can either agree to a deal or will have a hearing where an independent arbitrator will rule in favor of the player or team. 

As part of Judge's contract with the Yankees, his salary will be reduced to $272,250 if he is sent down to the minors. 

The Yankees' 2018 payroll is estimated at $162,490,757, per Spotrac. They are approximately $35 million under MLB's competitive balance tax for this season. 

Judge, 25, finished second in AL MVP voting last season after leading the league with 52 home runs and 129 runs scored to help New York reach Game 7 of the American League Championship Series. 

 

Related

    Sabathia Happy After a Strong Spring Training Outing

    New York Yankees logo
    New York Yankees

    Sabathia Happy After a Strong Spring Training Outing

    Pete Caldera
    via North Jersey

    Thor Named Mets' Opening Day Starter

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Thor Named Mets' Opening Day Starter

    CBSSports.com
    via CBSSports.com

    Gleyber Torres Optioned by Yankees

    New York Yankees logo
    New York Yankees

    Gleyber Torres Optioned by Yankees

    North Jersey
    via North Jersey

    Judge's Price Per HR Still a Relative Bargain

    New York Yankees logo
    New York Yankees

    Judge's Price Per HR Still a Relative Bargain

    Pete Caldera
    via North Jersey