Report: Paul Richardson Expected to Sign 5-Year, $40M Contract with Redskins

The Washington Redskins and free-agent wide receiver Paul Richardson are expected to reach an agreement on a contract, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday.

According to Garafolo, the deal would be worth $40 million over five years with $20 million guaranteed at signing.

Richardson spent the past four seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, who selected him in the second round of the 2014 draft out of Colorado.

After three largely underwhelming years in the Pacific Northwest, Richardson appeared to turn a corner in 2017, catching 44 passes for 703 yards and six touchdowns. Football Outsiders ranked him 23rd in DYAR (defense-adjusted yards above replacement) among qualified wideouts.

Grant Paulsen of 106.7 The Fan believes Richardson would join what is an improving offense in Washington:

Assuming Josh Doctson can build on his sophomore campaign, Richardson would be a solid No. 2 option for new Washington quarterback Alex Smith, whom the team acquired in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs. Doctson had 35 receptions for 502 yards and six touchdowns.

Throw in Jamison Crowder, who has averaged nearly 747 receiving yards a year through his first three seasons, and Washington should have a dynamic aerial attack in 2018.