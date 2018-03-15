Ranking the Top 15 College Basketball Programs by Their Current NBA Talent

11 of 11

David Sherman/Getty Images

Talent Score: 2

Player Count: 26 (1st)

Total TPA: 856.53 (1st)

Positive Players: Karl-Anthony Towns (253.08); Anthony Davis (225.38); DeMarcus Cousins (192.56); Eric Bledsoe (46.86); Julius Randle (39.06); John Wall (38.43); Devin Booker (29.98); Bam Adebayo (29.04); Dakari Johnson (2.14)

Negative Players: Jamal Murray (-4.06); Alex Poythress (-5.72); James Young (-6.11); Willie Cauley-Stein (-6.37); Nerlens Noel (-8.16); DeAndre Liggins (-15.56); Trey Lyles (-17.35); Darius Miller (-29.67); Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (-39.85); Patrick Patterson (-43.06); Rajon Rondo (-49.77); Andrew Harrison (-49.98); Skal Labissiere (-51.77); Jodie Meeks (-56.26); Malik Monk (-73.90); De'Aaron Fox (-140.69); Tyler Ulis (-152.27)

Admit it: You're shocked. Floored. Beyond words and sounds and death stares. The Kentucky Wildcats topping this list is among the biggest surprises of the year—sandwiched right up between JaVale McGee not leading the NBA in three-pointers and the Toronto Raptors winning more games than the Orlando Magic.

(Puts on real-talk hat.)

OK, obviously, you're not surprised. Kentucky cornered the market on incumbent talent last year, and nothing's changed. Nor does it appear on the verge of changing anytime soon. Second-place UCLAers can take pride in their close proximity to former Wildcats. But this year's gap is artificially manageable.

Kentucky's score, while perfect, would be insurmountable in the TPA department if DeMarcus Cousins (Achilles) and John Wall (knee) weren't missing time with serious injuries. And the chasm should only grow.

Cousins' future is up in the air. Achilles injuries tend to alter careers. He could go from being recognized as a top-15 star to devolving into something significantly less dominant. But Kentucky has other alumni on the rise who will, collectively, offset his potential drop-off.

Karl-Anthony Towns, now an All-Star, is already doing his part. Devin Booker's offense is outweighing his struggles on defense—which, when hailing from the Phoenix Suns, says something. De'Aaron Fox is new enough to retain his star ceiling. Jamal Murray's toned-down Damian Lillard impression bodes well for his own future.

The list goes on. Julius Randle is frisky. Maybe the Sacramento Kings hit on one of Willie Cauley-Stein and Skal Labissiere. Perhaps Malik Monk finds his shot—and meaningful playing time—as a sophomore. The books on Trey Lyles and Nerlens Noel are still being written.

Oh, and by the way: Anthony Davis just turned 25.

Indeed, this might be the first year since 2009 Kentucky doesn't have someone going in the top 10 of the draft. Freshman forward Kevin Knox is right on the cusp. Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman has him going at No. 10 in his latest mock.

It doesn't matter. The Wildcats can afford an off year in the prospect pageant. Their immediate and long-term future atop this totem pole is secure.

