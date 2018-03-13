Triple H, Vince, Shane and Stephanie McMahon's 2016-18 Salaries Revealed

Jessica Hill/Associated Press

WWE revealed the 2016, 2017 and 2018 salaries of Triple H, Vince McMahon, Shane McMahon and Stephanie McMahon through a corporate filing released this month.

According to WrestlingInc's Marc Middleton, Vince McMahon, the owner and CEO, has only a corporate salary and his son Shane has only a talent salary. His daughter Stephanie and Triple H, her husband, have both.

In 2017, Vince made $3,087,537 while Shane made $1.3 million. Stephanie made $2.2 million while Triple H made $3,223,716.

Vince's total compensation as chairman and CEO is a combination of salary, stock awards and non-equity incentive plan compensation. He made a total of $3,071,600 in 2016, and his base salary in 2018 will be $1,400,000, which is the same as 2017.

Triple H's total compensation of $3,223,716 in 2017 was down from $3,993,417 in 2016.

The Game was paid $650,000 in 2017 for his work as WWE Executive Vice President, Talent, Live Events & Creative. That was an increase from $606,375 in 2016, and he will make $684,125 in 2018.

For his on-air work as an in-ring performer and authority figure, Triple H made $1.5 million in 2017.

Stephanie's $2.2 million in total compensation in 2017 was based on her in-ring role as Raw commissioner and outside-the-ring job of chief brand ambassador, while Shane's $1.3 million was due to his in-ring status as SmackDown general manager.

That seems to confirm Shane doesn't have an official behind-the-scenes role with the company.

With WrestleMania 34 approaching, the talent contracts for Triple H, Stephanie and Shane are set to come into play.

Triple H and Steph are scheduled to team against Kurt Angle and Ronda Rousey at the Showcase of the Immortals in New Orleans.

Shane hasn't yet been booked for a match, but based on his actions at Sunday's Fastlane pay-per-view, a WrestleMania match against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn appears likely.

