Manchester City Transfer News: Lautaro Martinez's Agent Plays Down Blues Rumours

The agent of Racing Club starlet Lautaro Martinez has played down recent speculation linking his client with Manchester City, admitting talks with the Sky Blues took place but emphasising the striker will be joining Inter Milan.

Speaking to Espacio Acade (via Football Italia), the agent Beto Yaque credited a host of clubs with an interest in the Argentinian, but made it clear the move to Italy is all but done:

"Lautaro to Inter is practically done, we’re at 90 per cent.

"Only the medical and some details are missing. Initially there was Manchester City, then a lot of teams like Roma, Fiorentina, Borussia Dortmund, Manchester United and Atletico Madrid.

"There’s no chance of the deal with Inter collapsing though, we’re just looking for the right moment for the lad to have his medical in Milan without losing several days of training."

Steve Millar of the Sunday Express launched a new wave of rumours during the weekend with claims Atletico Madrid were in "advanced talks" for the 20-year-old, while City were also battling for his signature.

The report barely mentioned Inter, even though another agent had already confirmed the move to the Nerazzuri had been agreed to, per TyC Sports (h/t ESPN FC's Ben Gladwell).

Martinez has been linked with a host of clubs the past few months, with Inter and Real Madrid considered the favourites to land him for some time. The youngster is the latest top prospect to emerge from Argentina and has set their top division alight this past season.

FootballTalentScout shared some of the numbers behind his great form:

He's also been a star for Argentina's national youth teams and has been called up to the senior team for the friendlies against Spain and Italy, where he's expected to see plenty of minutes.

Frequently compared to compatriot Sergio Aguero, Martinez combines tremendous technical ability with solid athleticism and lethal finishing instincts. His huge bag of trickery has served him well in Argentina, where defenders have been unable to stop him in and around the penalty area.

Martinez is particularly fond of the backheel, a technique he has already perfected, despite his young age. He frequently uses it to set up team-mates or suddenly change direction, leading to a lot of fouls.

Here's a look at some of his highlights:

It's easy to see why the likes of City would be interested in such a special talent, but it would appear the Sky Blues never had a real chance of landing him. Martinez seemed set on Inter from the beginning, and his dream move is about to come true.

The Nerazzurri have a rich history with Argentinian players and employ one of the nation's finest forwards in Mauro Icardi. Club legend Javier Zanetti, who now works as vice-president, was also involved in the deal, per the agent.