Doug Baldwin: Kirk Cousins a Hero for Reported Fully Guaranteed Vikings Contract

Mark Tenally/Associated Press

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin applauded quarterback Kirk Cousins on Tuesday for the contract he is reportedly set to sign with the Minnesota Vikings.

Baldwin tweeted the following regarding Cousins:

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Cousins plans to sign a three-year, $84 million contract that is fully guaranteed with the Vikes on Thursday.

Rather than signing a lesser long-term deal with the Washington Redskins, Cousins played under the franchise tag each of the past two seasons.

His decision paid off. He put up strong statistics and is now the NFL's highest-paid quarterback on an annual basis.

The 29-year-old veteran has thrown for at least 4,000 yards and 25 touchdowns in each of the past three seasons. In 2017, Cousins completed 64.3 percent of his passes for 4,093 yards, 27 touchdowns and 13 interceptions along with four rushing touchdowns.

His reported arrival arguably makes the Vikings an even bigger Super Bowl threat in 2018 after reaching the NFC Championship Game last season.

Cousins will be surrounded with quality weapons on offense, including wide receivers Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen, tight end Kyle Rudolph and running back Dalvin Cook.

Also, Minnesota led the NFL in total defense in 2017.

While fully guaranteed contracts are highly unusual in the NFL, Baldwin's tweet suggests he believes more teams will be pressured into issuing them moving forward if they want to land the top free agents.