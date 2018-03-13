Warriors Cancel Practice Day After Stephen Curry's Wild 30th Birthday Party

Warriors Cancel Practice Day After Stephen Curry's Wild 30th Birthday PartyMarch 13, 2018
The Golden State Warriors are giving their players Tuesday off to allow them to recover from Stephen Curry's 30th birthday party Monday night, according to The Athletic's Anthony Slater.
The team celebrated Curry's birthday in style, led by the two-time NBA MVP, who showed up in a yacht:
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
Steph pulled up to his birthday party on a yacht 👀 (via @matt_barnes22) https://t.co/k8dYd2lVo0
Various videos from the party surfaced on social media throughout Monday night (warning: contains NSFW language):
Alex @Dubs408
Steph getting fed ribs while sitting on stage while E40 performs “U and dat” 😭😭 https://t.co/CAW4MODXZD
Ballislife.com @Ballislife
China Klay falls while dancing at Steph Curry's 30th birthday party. Full video: https://t.co/EnSNTucPOi https://t.co/1srGSBwivY
The Warriors were originally scheduled to practice Tuesday before the game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday (Curry's actual birthday) at Oracle Arena. Golden State was victorious in its three meetings with Los Angeles earlier this year.
