Warriors Cancel Practice Day After Stephen Curry's Wild 30th Birthday Party

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 13, 2018

Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala (9) and guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrate during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, March 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors are giving their players Tuesday off to allow them to recover from Stephen Curry's 30th birthday party Monday night, according to The Athletic's Anthony Slater.      

The team celebrated Curry's birthday in style, led by the two-time NBA MVP, who showed up in a yacht:

Various videos from the party surfaced on social media throughout Monday night (warning: contains NSFW language):

The Warriors were originally scheduled to practice Tuesday before the game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday (Curry's actual birthday) at Oracle Arena. Golden State was victorious in its three meetings with Los Angeles earlier this year.

