Mike Glennon Rumors: Cardinals to Target QB After Release from Bears

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals are reportedly planning to target quarterback Mike Glennon once the Chicago Bears officially release him Wednesday.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network (via Kevin Patra of NFL.com) reported Tuesday that Glennon will be on the Cards' "radar" when he becomes a free agent.

The 28-year-old North Carolina State product was certain to fail in Chicago. The front office selected Mitchell Trubisky with the second overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft less than two months after signing the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback to a three-year, $45 million deal.

Unsurprisingly, the rebuilding Bears handed the reins of the offense to Trubisky after just four games, and Glennon's tenure with the team is set to end after just one season.

The Virginia native told Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times in November he didn't let the situation impact his week-to-week preparations.

"One, I have a job and I have a role and whatever that role is, I need to do it to the best of my abilities," Glennon said. "Two is, keeping perspective on things. I think this has not been what I wanted, like I said, but there are a lot worse things. At the end of the day, I have a job to do."

Alas, signing with the Cardinals could lead to the same situation in 2018.

Arizona is seeking an answer under center following the retirement Carson Palmer. While the team may view Glennon as a stopgap, it also owns the No. 15 overall pick in April's draft, which it could use to select one of the several high-profile QB prospects.

In all, the veteran signal-caller has completed 60.6 percent of his throws for 4,933 yards with 34 touchdowns and 20 interceptions across 25 appearances.

The Buffalo Bills and New York Jets could also seek a short-term quarterback upgrade, but, like the Cardinals, they may use a Round 1 draft choice on the position to dampen Glennon's outlook.