Teddy Bridgewater Rumors: Jets to Target QB with Kirk Cousins Linked to Vikings

Daniel Shirey/Getty Images

The New York Jets will make a push to sign free-agent quarterback Teddy Bridgewater with Kirk Cousins likely to land with the Minnesota Vikings, ESPN.com's Dianna Russini reported Tuesday.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Cousins and the Vikings have agreed to a three-year deal, eliminating the top free-agent target for the QB-needy Jets.

Bridgewater would be a step down from Cousins. The 25-year-old attempted just two passes this past season—one of which was an interception—after missing the entire 2016 campaign due to a major knee injury he suffered in August 2016.

The Jets' pursuit of Bridgewater means the team will likely look to select a quarterback early in the upcoming draft. NFL reporter Jason La Canfora reported New York is also considering re-signing Josh McCown on its list of "bridge QB options."

While signing a veteran quarterback to act as a stopgap for a rookie makes sense in theory, it creates plenty of problems as well, with the Chicago Bears and Houston Texans prime examples from this past year.

Mike Glennon was Chicago's starter at the beginning of 2017, while Tom Savage occupied the same role for Houston. The Bears eventually let Mitchell Trubisky run the offense, while Deshaun Watson became Houston's starter in Week 2. Both teams were arguably better off after the quarterback changes, which inevitably led to questions about why the rookies weren't starting from the outset.

Granted, Bridgewater is young enough that he could feasibly be the Jets' long-term starter if he returns to his Pro Bowl form of 2015. If he exceeds expectations in 2018, then New York would be in a position similar to the Philadelphia Eagles, where it could gauge Bridgewater's trade value as another young QB waits in the wings.

Whether or not the Jets sign Bridgewater or another veteran, the quarterback position is likely to remain a focus of the team's draft strategy.