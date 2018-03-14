Stock Up, Down Around the NFL After Early Free Agent Activity

1 of 10

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Trades are a rarity in the NFL, but Cleveland Browns general manger John Dorsey proved to be the exception to the rule heading into the new league year.

His quest to find "real players" led him to make a flurry of moves, including the acquisitions of quarterback Tyrod Taylor, wide receiver Jarvis Landry and defensive back Damarious Randall. Dorsey's work continued on the free-agent front, as the team is expected to sign right tackle Chris Hubbard, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Taylor and Landry are especially notable, as the team massively improved its offensive outlook for the 2018 season by trading 2018 third- and fourth-round picks and a 2019 seventh-rounder.

Taylor might not be a long-term fix for Cleveland, but he could be the best quarterback the team has had since its reincarnation in 1999. His efficiency and deep-passing ability doesn't mask all of his weaknesses, but he'll help the Browns win right away. Best of all, his low acquisition cost shouldn't stop the team from drafting its signal-caller of the future with either the No. 1 or No. 4 overall selection.

The trade for Landry was riskier since he has yet to sign an extension, but for only two Day 3 picks, it was worth the reward. The fiery receiver is terrific at breaking tackles, and he figures to play the role JuJu Smith-Schuster occupied under then-Pittsburgh offensive coordinator Todd Haley last season.

Overall, the Browns look much more like a playoff contender than not with the moves they've already made. Taylor and Landry are impact players at two critical positions for the team, and it's refreshing to see the Browns aggressively going after their targets early.