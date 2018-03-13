Report: Ex-UConn QB Johnny McEntee Fired as Donald Trump Assistant

Jessica Hill/Associated Press

Former University of Connecticut quarterback Johnny McEntee was reportedly removed from his role as a personal aide to United States President Donald Trump on Monday.

Michael C. Bender of the Wall Street Journal broke the news Tuesday. CNN's Kaitlan Collins noted the staff change came with McEntee under investigation by the Department of Homeland Security for alleged "serious financial crimes."

The 27-year-old California native is set to remain in Trump's circle, however, with the president's 2020 re-election operation confirming his new job as senior adviser, per Matthew Nussbaum of Politico.

"John McEntee, who was a personal aide to President Trump in the 2016 campaign and the White House, will also re-join the Trump campaign as a senior adviser for campaign operations," it said in a statement.

McEntee was the starting quarterback at UConn as a junior during the 2011 season. He completed 51.3 percent of his passes for 2,110 yards with 12 touchdowns and eight interceptions across 12 appearances. He was supplanted atop the depth chart by Chandler Whitmer in 2012.

McEntee also gained notoriety for a trick-shot video posted on YouTube in February 2011 that has received more than 7.2 million views.