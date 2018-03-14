Arnold Palmer Invitational 2018: Live-Stream Schedule, Tee Times and Prize Money

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Marc Leishman will look to defend his title at the 2018 Arnold Palmer Invitational, but all eyes will be on Tiger Woods, who will make his first appearance at Bay Hill in Orlando, Florida, in five years.

Woods won the title in 2013―his eighth―and went on a steady decline in the following years, but 2018 has seen something of a resurgence for the 42-year-old.

As shared by ESPN Stats & Info, his odds ahead of the event have soared:

The field for this year's Arnold Palmer Invitational is stacked, however, and includes the likes of Jason Day, Justin Rose, Rickie Fowler and Rory McIlroy.

Tee times are scheduled to be posted one day before the start of the tournament and can be found by clicking here. The tournament will run from Thursday through Sunday.

The Golf Channel and PGA Tour Live will carry full coverage of the event. For access to the full schedule and live-stream links, click here.

The purse has been increased slightly from last year, with a total of $8.9 million up for grabs. The winner's share will be $1,602,000, per the PGA Tour official website.

Preview

Golf has once again been swept away by the hype that always comes when Woods plays well, courtesy of his second-place finish at the Valspar Championship in Florida.

Punters and fans alike have thrown caution to the wind heading into the Arnold Palmer Invitational; even Rob Bolton of PGATour.com couldn't help himself, moving Woods to the top of his power rankings.

That's a lot of hope surrounding a player who hasn't won anything of significance since 2013.

OddsShark had some advice for punters:

Woods has a long history of success at Bay Hill, a course that clearly suits his style of play, but it's worth taking a look at the guys right behind him on the power rankings. Rose, Day, Tommy Fleetwood and Alex Noren make up the rest of the top five, and all have been in superb form of late.

McIlroy and Hideki Matsuyama didn't even make the top 15, which is packed with other big names. Defending champion Leishman is among them, as are Francesco Molinari, Henrik Stenson and Fowler.

Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Australia's Leishman has fared well at Bay Hill in the last two years, averaging 69.625 in his last eight rounds, while compatriot Day took the win the year before.

And then there's Rose, with five finishes inside the top 15 at Bay Hill since 2011. The Briton put up a good show at Valspar, with shots like this:

Woods' impressive record in the Arnold Palmer Invitational and his profile will bring high expectations and plenty of excitement, but until he puts together an impressive stretch of results or actually gets a win, some caution is in order.